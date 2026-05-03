Saturday Contra Dance w/ Contraforce
Saturday Contra Dance w/ Contraforce
Join us for a fun night of dancing and stellar live tunes by Contraforce with Chris Hernandez calling the dances. Come and connect with the local contra community!
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**Beginner lesson begins promptly at 7 PM
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~ No experience or partner is needed.
~ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in!
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Location: Leland Cultural Arts Center
1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC
Time: 7-10 PM
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Admission: $15 at the door. Students are only $1!
Leland Cultural Arts Center
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Fear Contra Dancers
Artist Group Info
Contraforce
Leland Cultural Arts Center
1212 Magnolia Village WayLeland, North Carolina 28451
9103859891
lcac@townofleland.com