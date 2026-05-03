Saturday Contra Dance w/ Contraforce

Join us for a fun night of dancing and stellar live tunes by Contraforce with David Winston calling the dances. Come and connect with the local contra community!

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**Beginner lesson begins promptly at 7 PM

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~ No experience or partner is needed.

~ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can spin in!

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Location: Leland Cultural Arts Center

1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC

Time: 7-10 PM

Admission: $15 at the door. Students are only $1!