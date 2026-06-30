Rock The Block 2026
Rock The Block 2026
MedNorth Health Center is hosting another Rock The Block community event on August 1, 2026. Come on over to our clinic to enjoy family-friendly activities, local food, live music, and get a chance to win some of our raffle giveaways! For those interested in learning about healthcare, feel free to stop by some of our vendors for health education and screenings!
MedNorth Health Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
MedNorth Health Center
917 N. 4th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 343-0270