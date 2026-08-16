North Carolina’s public school teachers have gone roughly two years without a statewide increase to the teacher salary schedule, even as the demands of the profession continue to grow. (NC DPI⁠￼) Teachers routinely spend their own money on classroom supplies and resources, while many take on second or even third jobs to make ends meet on top of the enormous responsibilities they carry every day. When you come to Rise for Teachers, you’re not just coming out to support some great music—you’re helping provide direct support to the educators who show up for our kids every single day. And there’s even more on the line: two lucky winners will take home large gift certificates—one to Dead Crow Comedy Room and one to 20 Orange Spa!

September 7th

The Eagles Dare

Doors at 4pm

10.00 at door.

5.00 with donation of supplies requested by NHCAE (hand sanitizer, band aids, tissues)