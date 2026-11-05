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Repair Café Wilmington

Repair Café Wilmington

The event takes the form of a workshop where people can bring in their broken household items and learn how to fix them with guidance from experienced coaches. Basic tools and materials will be supplied.

Items to bring include lamps, vacuum cleaners, toys, simple electronics, small appliances, and small pieces of furniture in addition to clothes and jewelry.

Legacy Architectural Salvage
11:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Repair Café Wilmington
910-523-3088
dani@repaircafenc.org
https://www.repaircafenc.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org
https://www.historicwilmington.org/legacy-architectural-salvage/