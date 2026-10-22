Wednesday, November 11

7pm

Reception Hall

Free; Registration required

Reading with Floodplain Books: Nina de Gramont and Malena Mörling

In collaboration with Floodplain Books, enjoy an evening of poetry and prose with two of our city's most acclaimed writers, Nina de Gramont and Malena Mörling. Join in on the celebration of the release of their new books Peregine Hill and Lumina Station.

Peregrine Hill, which follows de Gramont’s sensational novel The Christie Affair, is set in Gilded Age New York and follows a desperate mother and headstrong daughter navigating a world built on men’s appetites and women’s silence. Malena Mörling’s poetry in Lumina Station reflects on impermanence, perception, and the inexplicable beauty of being. Drawn in by the idea of a single continuous moment, Mörling’s poems capture fleeting moments with cinematic precision. Robert Hass writes, “[she] has the gift of looking at ordinary things with such wonder it can feel like visionary hunger.”

REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/Nina-de-Gramont-Reading-with-Floodplain-Books

Nina photo- Photo by Tasha Thomas

About the writers:

Nina de Gramont is a New York Times Bestselling Author born in Englewood N.J. Her novel The Christie Affair was an international and New York Times bestseller, and the Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick for February 2022. de Gramont is also the author of a collection of short stories, as well as the novels Gossip of the Starlings and The Last September. She has written several young adult novels (Every Little Thing in the World, Meet Me at the River, The Boy I Love, and — under the pen name Marina Gessner — The Distance from Me to You). Currently, de Gramont teaches creative writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Malena Mörling was born in Stockholm and grew up in southern Sweden. She is the author of two books of poetry: Ocean Avenue and Astoria. She has received a Lannan Literary Fellowship, a John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship, and a Dianna L. Bennett Fellowship from the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute. Mörling is a Professor of Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

