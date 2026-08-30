PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Sketch Comedy Show
PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Sketch Comedy Show
Pineapple-Shaped Lamps celebrates 16 years of sketch comedy with PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Show, a one-weekend homecoming featuring more than 20 cast members from the Cape Fear, Raleigh, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The show mixes resurrected favorites with brand-new material at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall, Sept. 4-6. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. Mature audiences suggested.
Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pineapple Shaped Lamps
Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut StWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-632-2285
boxoffice@thalianhall.org