© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Sketch Comedy Show

PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Sketch Comedy Show

Pineapple-Shaped Lamps celebrates 16 years of sketch comedy with PSL's Sweet 16 Anniversary Show, a one-weekend homecoming featuring more than 20 cast members from the Cape Fear, Raleigh, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The show mixes resurrected favorites with brand-new material at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall, Sept. 4-6. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. Mature audiences suggested.

Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pineapple Shaped Lamps
pslcomedy.com
Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-632-2285
boxoffice@thalianhall.org
https://www.thalianhall.org