Help us kick off the 2nd Annual Silver Pride Cinema Festival with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: A Red Carpet Gay-La!

Come dressed in your most fabulous drag and ready to sip, snack, and celebrate in style. It’s an evening of glamour, community, and unapologetic joy.

At 8 PM, we’ll screen our opening night film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Synopsis:

Two drag performers and a transgender woman embark on a dazzling journey across the Australian desert, bringing their bold, heartfelt cabaret to unexpected audiences along the way.