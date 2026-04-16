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Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: A Red Carpet Gay-la

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: A Red Carpet Gay-la

Help us kick off the 2nd Annual Silver Pride Cinema Festival with Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: A Red Carpet Gay-La!

Come dressed in your most fabulous drag and ready to sip, snack, and celebrate in style. It’s an evening of glamour, community, and unapologetic joy.

At 8 PM, we’ll screen our opening night film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Synopsis:
Two drag performers and a transgender woman embark on a dazzling journey across the Australian desert, bringing their bold, heartfelt cabaret to unexpected audiences along the way.

Jengo's Playhouse
$20
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org