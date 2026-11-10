Poetry Gifts

Sunday, December 6

1-3pm

Reception Hall

The Gift of Poetry: Words from the Heart

$5 donation; registration requested

Some of the most meaningful gifts cannot be wrapped or placed in a box. They are found in the words we share, the memories we cherish, and the feelings we hold close to our hearts. Join us in the season of giving as we present the gift of poetry.

Mahlaynee Cooper of Speak Ya Peace NC will lead a special community gathering celebrating the art of poetry and the joy of giving from the heart. She will guide us through a reflective and creative experience, inviting us to reconnect with our memories and discover the power of our own words.

As we gently move toward the Holidays, let us re-imagine what it is like to receive curated gifts straight from our hearts. Together, we’ll explore how poetry can express love, inspire healing, preserve meaningful moments, and bring joy to those who matter most.

No poetry experience is necessary—just bring your curiosity, your stories, and an open heart. Through guided reflection and the rhythm of language, you’ll have the opportunity to create an original poem and bring the joy of gift giving through your spoken word.