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Ping Pong Tournament (Kure Beach Community Center)

Ping Pong Tournament (Kure Beach Community Center)

The Kure Beach Community Center Committee hosts a free ping pong tournament for all ages and skill levels. Registration begins at 2:30 PM; play begins at 3:00 PM. At Kure Beach Community Center in Kure Beach. Cost: Free.
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/ping-pong-tournament-kure-beach-community-center-2026-11-08/
More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events: whatsupcb.com More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/ping-pong-tournament-kure-beach-community-center-2026-11-08/

Kure Beach Community Center
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Kure Beach Community Center
118 N 3rd Ave
Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449