The Kure Beach Community Center Committee hosts a free ping pong tournament for all ages and skill levels. Registration begins at 2:30 PM; play begins at 3:00 PM. At Kure Beach Community Center in Kure Beach. Cost: Free.

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/ping-pong-tournament-kure-beach-community-center-2026-11-08/

More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events: whatsupcb.com More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/ping-pong-tournament-kure-beach-community-center-2026-11-08/