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Paul Hock live at Flytrap Brewing!

Paul Hock live at Flytrap Brewing!

Join us at Flytrap Brewing on Sunday, November 8th from 3–6 PM as Paul Hock brings a mix of rock, alt-rock, grunge, jam band favorites, and country to the beer garden.

We’re also welcoming the Revival Roadside food truck for their first visit to the brewery! Come hungry and dig into their tasty burgers, wings, and more.

Grab a pint, snag a seat, and make a Sunday afternoon of it!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina