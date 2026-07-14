Parrot Heads & Pints - a Jimmy Buffet Luau

Break out the flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts—it's 5 o’clock somewhere, and we’re turning Waterline Brewing into a Margaritaville-style oasis! There will be live music, cold craft beer, curated cocktails and vendors, & so much more! No ticket needed, just good vibes & sunscreen. Come waste away with us—because paradise is just a pint away. 21+ to drink | Pet-friendly | Family-welcome