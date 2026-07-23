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"Paris is Burning" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"Paris is Burning" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Where does voguing come from, and what, exactly, is throwing shade?

This landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City's African American and Latinx Harlem drag-ball scene. Made over seven years, Paris Is Burning offers an intimate portrait of rival fashion "houses," from fierce contests for trophies to house mothers offering sustenance in a world rampant with homophobia, transphobia, racism, AIDS, and poverty. Featuring legendary voguers, drag queens, and trans women — including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, and Venus Xtravaganza.

Paris Is Burning remains a vibrant testament to inclusivity!

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org