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Panel Discussion - Nuclear Power Generation: The Big Picture

Panel Discussion - Nuclear Power Generation: The Big Picture

This session discusses nuclear energy's contributions to powering America, electricity grid reliability, economy, and role in protecting the environment. All three panels will be broadcast to other panel locations.

Brunswick Energy and Education Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington American Nuclear Society
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
https://web.cvent.com/event/018969e1-ffe7-49eb-b835-3f16be99d5ea/summary
Brunswick Energy and Education Center
8520 River Rd SE
Southport, North Carolina 28461