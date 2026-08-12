Outlander in the Cape Fear River Cruise

Outlander in the Cape Fear – September 12 and 13

Join Wilmington Water Tours for a presentation of Outlander in the Cape Fear with Hunter Ingram, Asst. Dir. at Burgwin-Wright Museum. Based on “Burgwin-Wright Presents…Outlander in the Cape Fear” and the books by Diana Gabaldon, Hunter will share how Wilmington played a role in this beloved series–all while cruising the Cape Fear River. This is one of our last cruises for Outlander, be sure to jump aboard.

Our boat, The Wilmington, has comfortable seating for up to 49 passengers, refreshments for all ages at the bar and a restroom on board. This is a 90 minute cruise $40. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

