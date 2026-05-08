Open-Air Market at the Grove

Under the shade of the Magnolias and Oaks of Historic Poplar Grove is one of Wilmington’s longest running outdoor markets, now in its 18th year. Stroll the grounds of a pre-revolutionary war site, visit with the Artists of the Grove or sign up for workshops, order a specialty coffee or icy cold lemonade and shop for farm fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, food and beverages of all types as well as artisan crafted goods. We are family and dog friendly with loads of free parking and never a fee for the Wednesday market. The 1850’s manor house is open for touring as are The Shoppes at Poplar Grove, home to Grumpy Grandpa’s Coffee, Queen Esther Herbal Teas and The Hive on the Hill mercantile and gift shop. The market runs every Wednesday from 9-1 from May 20th until August 26th for the 2026 season. Poplar Grove is a non-profit organization dedicated to Education, Conservation and Preservation. Please visit our website at www.poplargrove.org to learn more or follow us on Facebook at farmersmarketpoplargrove or poplar_grove on Instagram to join in our journey.