Oh Baby! Let’s Talk Labor and Birth - Group Class

Join Candace (an experienced trauma-informed birthworker, doula, and childbirth educator and the face behind Birth Their Way) for a set of informative group childbirth education classes in Wilmington, North Carolina! Each class is a stand-alone, and you can take one — or all.

In this class, we will dive into the details behind what happens to your body and baby during labor and birth, what to expect during the phases/stages, the scoop on potential complications, and how to become an informed decision-maker as you prepare for your hospital birth or homebirth experience.