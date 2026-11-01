Oh Baby! Let’s Talk Labor and Birth - Group Class
Oh Baby! Let’s Talk Labor and Birth - Group Class
Join Candace (an experienced trauma-informed birthworker, doula, and childbirth educator and the face behind Birth Their Way) for a set of informative group childbirth education classes in Wilmington, North Carolina! Each class is a stand-alone, and you can take one — or all.
In this class, we will dive into the details behind what happens to your body and baby during labor and birth, what to expect during the phases/stages, the scoop on potential complications, and how to become an informed decision-maker as you prepare for your hospital birth or homebirth experience.
Elevate Coworking
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Birth Their Way
9102337989
hi@birththeirway.com
Elevate Coworking
2512 Independence Blvd Suite 100Wilmington, North Carolina 28412