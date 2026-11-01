Oh Baby! Comfort, Choices, & Beyond - Group Class

Join Candace (an experienced trauma-informed birthworker, doula, and childbirth educator and the face behind Birth Their Way) for a set of informative group childbirth education classes in Wilmington, North Carolina! Each class is a stand-alone, and you can take one — or all.

In this class, we will explore movement and comfort measures to help you navigate labor and birth. We will also cover common interventions and discuss your options available to you throughout labor, birth, postpartum, and for newborn care. This is an excellent class for those wanting to create a birth preference sheet or birth plan!