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Oh Baby! Comfort, Choices, & Beyond - Group Class

Oh Baby! Comfort, Choices, & Beyond - Group Class

Join Candace (an experienced trauma-informed birthworker, doula, and childbirth educator and the face behind Birth Their Way) for a set of informative group childbirth education classes in Wilmington, North Carolina! Each class is a stand-alone, and you can take one — or all.

In this class, we will explore movement and comfort measures to help you navigate labor and birth. We will also cover common interventions and discuss your options available to you throughout labor, birth, postpartum, and for newborn care. This is an excellent class for those wanting to create a birth preference sheet or birth plan!

Elevate Coworking
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Birth Their Way
9102337989
hi@birththeirway.com
http://birththeirway.com/offerings/classes
Elevate Coworking
2512 Independence Blvd Suite 100
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412