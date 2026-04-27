No Sleeves Magic: Tricky Ricky Ninja Show
No Sleeves Magic: Tricky Ricky Ninja Show
No Sleeves Magic’s Tricky Ricky Ninja Show is an action-packed performance that blends ninja stunts, clever illusions, and comedy into a thrilling experience. With surprise twists, audience participation, and tricks that keep everyone guessing, kids and grown-ups alike are entertained from start to finish.
Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
Artist Group Info
UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com