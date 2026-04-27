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No Sleeves Magic: Tricky Ricky Ninja Show

No Sleeves Magic: Tricky Ricky Ninja Show

No Sleeves Magic’s Tricky Ricky Ninja Show is an action-packed performance that blends ninja stunts, clever illusions, and comedy into a thrilling experience. With surprise twists, audience participation, and tricks that keep everyone guessing, kids and grown-ups alike are entertained from start to finish.

Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1859

Artist Group Info

UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/?cid=177
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1645&amp;r=228a17ecd4e54a2fb842f65e40ad42e3