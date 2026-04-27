No Sleeves Magic: Professor Buckets
No Sleeves Magic: Professor Buckets
Professor Buckets of No Sleeves Magic delivers a fast-paced, high-energy magic show packed with jaw-dropping tricks, comedy, and nonstop audience participation. With a quirky personality and playful style, he turns classic magic into an unforgettable experience that keeps kids and families laughing and amazed from start to finish.
Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
Artist Group Info
UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com