Nimara Snyder live at Flytrap Brewing!
Nimara Snyder live at Flytrap Brewing!
Sunday vibes at Flytrap! Join us Sunday, November 1st, from 3–6 PM for live music from Nimara Snyder and delicious eats from Gustu Peruano! Grab your favorite brew, find a spot in the beer garden, and make an afternoon of it with us!
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina