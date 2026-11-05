New Years Eve w/ The Love Language

8pm Doors. 9pm Show. $15 ADV $20 DOS. 21+

Limited Ticket 2 Packs and Early Bird Tickets Available.

TICKETS: https://kindtix.com/tix/event/the-love-language-2026-12-31-76

For many Wilmington music fans, The Love Language brings back memories of packed rooms, high-energy performances, and crowds singing along at the top of their lungs. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, the band was a regular fixture at the legendary Soapbox, building a special relationship with the city and its music community. In many ways, The Love Language was as much a Wilmington band as it was a Triangle band.

This New Year's Eve, founding member and songwriter Stuart McLamb returns to Wilmington to perform these songs live for the first time in nearly a decade. This special solo performance at Yacht Club will revisit favorites from The Love Language's catalog, celebrating the music, memories, and community that made those early shows so memorable.

In recent years, McLamb has been busy writing, recording, and performing with his newer project, Fancy Gap. But 2027 marks the beginning of a new chapter for The Love Language, with new material in the works and a full-length album planned for release.

Following the live performance, McLamb will trade his guitar for the turntables, drawing on more than a decade of professional DJ experience, including work with respected agencies Bunn DJ Company (Raleigh) and Dart Collective (Los Angeles). Expect an open-format set full of infectious, high-energy music, unexpected favorites, and dance-floor gems that go well beyond the usual New Year's Eve playlist.

Part reunion, part comeback, and part all-night celebration, this New Year's Eve at Yacht Club promises to be a special one for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

https://mergerecords.com/collections/the-love-language

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