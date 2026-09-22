New Member Coffee
New Member Coffee
Free; Members Only
New CAM Members are invited to a Member Coffee to meet our wonderful staff members and learn a little about CAM’s history. A tour of the galleries following the coffee is optional.
REGISTER
For questions or concerns regarding accessibility, please contact Georgia Mastroieni, Deputy Director of Operations at (910) 726-9492 or georgia@cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
Free/ Members Only
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999