© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Member Coffee

New Member Coffee

Free; Members Only

New CAM Members are invited to a Member Coffee to meet our wonderful staff members and learn a little about CAM’s history. A tour of the galleries following the coffee is optional.

REGISTER

For questions or concerns regarding accessibility, please contact Georgia Mastroieni, Deputy Director of Operations at (910) 726-9492 or georgia@cameronartmuseum.org

Cameron Art Museum
Free/ Members Only
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org