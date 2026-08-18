Music@CAM: Faith & Harmony

Sunday, October 11

2:00–3:30 PM

Reception Hall

CAM Members $20 | Not-Yet Members $25 | Students: $15

Experience the powerful voices and deep-rooted musical traditions of Faith & Harmony, a celebrated family gospel sextet from Greenville, North Carolina.

Formed in 2012, Faith & Harmony brings together two sets of sisters who are also first cousins. The group carries forward a gospel singing tradition passed down through generations of the Daniels family. Its members are descendants of Dorothy Vines Daniels of The Glorifying Vines Sisters, the acclaimed eastern North Carolina gospel group founded by Dorothy and Johnny Ray Daniels.

Faith & Harmony features Kadesha Speight, Renay Sugg, KeAmber Daniels, Andrea Edwards, Christy Moody, and Tinesha Weaver. Known for their spirited vocal delivery and layered Jubilee harmonies, the group preserves eastern North Carolina’s rich sacred soul and gospel quartet traditions while sharing this musical legacy with new audiences.

Harmony and song have shaped the members’ lives since childhood. By forming Faith & Harmony, the six singers made a commitment to honor the generations who came before them and ensure that their family’s musical heritage continues.

“You know how they pass the baton in a relay race?” KeAmber Daniels says. “Now it’s our turn to carry it as far as we can. Until hopefully we’ll be able to leave a legacy for our kids. And the future generations to come.”

The group’s acclaimed album, I Heard the Voice, showcases its energetic performances, close family harmonies, and unmistakable eastern North Carolina sound. Faith & Harmony has introduced audiences across the country to this tradition through live performances and appearances, including PBS North Carolina’s Shaped by Sound.

Spend an afternoon at CAM celebrating family, faith, harmony, and the enduring musical traditions of eastern North Carolina.

Advance registration is encouraged.