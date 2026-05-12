© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music & Mimosas at CAM Café with Roger Davis

Music & Mimosas at CAM Café with Roger Davis

Start your Saturday with art, music, and brunch! Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Music & Mimosas at CAM Café, located inside Cameron Art Museum.

Enjoy a delicious brunch menu paired with specialty mimosas in seasonal flavors, while live music sets the mood from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Details:

Brunch served 10 AM – 2 PM
Live acoustic music by Roger Davis from 11 AM – 1 PM
Museum is open 10 AM – 5 PM
Takes place at CAM Café, inside Cameron Art Museum
You don’t need a museum membership or pay admission to enjoy CAM Café!
Your Café purchase includes complimentary access to the galleries.
Music & Mimosas takes place on the first Saturday of each month. Gather your friends and join us for a Saturday you won’t want to miss!

For reservations, call the café at (910) 777-2363.

CAM Café is open from 10 AM – 2 PM for brunch.

For our menu and more info, click here.

Cameron Art Museum
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Roger Davis
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rogerdavismusic
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org