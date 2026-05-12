Music & Mimosas at CAM Café with Roger Davis

Start your Saturday with art, music, and brunch! Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Music & Mimosas at CAM Café, located inside Cameron Art Museum.

Enjoy a delicious brunch menu paired with specialty mimosas in seasonal flavors, while live music sets the mood from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Details:

Brunch served 10 AM – 2 PM

Live acoustic music by Roger Davis from 11 AM – 1 PM

Museum is open 10 AM – 5 PM

Takes place at CAM Café, inside Cameron Art Museum

You don’t need a museum membership or pay admission to enjoy CAM Café!

Your Café purchase includes complimentary access to the galleries.

Music & Mimosas takes place on the first Saturday of each month. Gather your friends and join us for a Saturday you won’t want to miss!

For reservations, call the café at (910) 777-2363.

CAM Café is open from 10 AM – 2 PM for brunch.

For our menu and more info, click here.