Mr. Scooter
Mr. Scooter
Mr. Scooter is a Wilmington, North Carolina–based storyteller, rapper, and children’s librarian who brings books to life through high-energy performances that blend hip-hop, humor, and audience participation. He is the creator of Book Wrangler and Rap Battle of the Books and has released two children’s albums as Melvil Dewey – International Library Hip Hop Superstar.
Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
Artist Group Info
UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com