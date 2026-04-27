© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mr. Scooter

Mr. Scooter

Mr. Scooter is a Wilmington, North Carolina–based storyteller, rapper, and children’s librarian who brings books to life through high-energy performances that blend hip-hop, humor, and audience participation. He is the creator of Book Wrangler and Rap Battle of the Books and has released two children’s albums as Melvil Dewey – International Library Hip Hop Superstar.

Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1859

Artist Group Info

UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/?cid=177
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1645&amp;r=228a17ecd4e54a2fb842f65e40ad42e3