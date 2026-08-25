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"Monday Funday with Deb!" at Flytrap Brewing - Trivia Night

"Monday Funday with Deb!" at Flytrap Brewing - Trivia Night

Kick off your week with Monday Funday with Deb! This week’s trivia rotation is all about testing your random knowledge, TV trivia, history, and a blast from the ’70s! The rounds jump off at 6 PM and it’s always FREE to play with Flytrap gift cards up for grabs!

And come hungry—Wheelz Pizza will be rolling in from 5–8 PM serving up dinner.

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina