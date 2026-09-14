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Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street

Showtimes
Dates: Friday December 11, 2026 - Sunday December 20, 2026
Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm
Sunday Time: 2:00 pm
Additional Performances Saturday Dec. 12, 2026 2:00 PM, Thursday Dec. 17, 2026 7:30 PM, Saturday Dec. 19, 2026 2:00 PM
Location
Main Stage Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St.
When You Visit
Thank You To Co-Producer The Community Foundation of NC East!

Miracle on 34th Street
Book by Meredith Willson
Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson
Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture of the same name, with story by Valentine Davies and screenplay by George Seaton
A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, The Music Man!, and based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson.
Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn’t want her six-year-old Susan’s head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy’s, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy’s Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Historic Thalian Hall
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Thalian Association Community Theatre
(910) 251-1788
communityartscenter@thalian.org
http://thalian.org
Historic Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.632.2285
https://www.thalianhall.org/