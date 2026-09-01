Mindfulness is the practice of bringing attention to the present moment and meeting whatever arises without judgment. With regular practice, meditation can create greater awareness, supporting clarity, balance, focus, and resilience. While rooted in Buddhism, mindfulness meditation is secular and accessible to all.

Join us in a contemplative gallery setting to learn a simple mindfulness practice with Gabriella Carrizo, a Board-Certified Music Therapist and Registered Yoga Teacher with more than a decade of experience in meditation and yoga. Her work centers on supporting self-care, healing, and self-discovery, drawing on practices that integrate the mind and body.

Please note the galleries can be cool—bring a layer for comfort.