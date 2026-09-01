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Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness is the practice of bringing attention to the present moment and meeting whatever arises without judgment. With regular practice, meditation can create greater awareness, supporting clarity, balance, focus, and resilience. While rooted in Buddhism, mindfulness meditation is secular and accessible to all.
Join us in a contemplative gallery setting to learn a simple mindfulness practice with Gabriella Carrizo, a Board-Certified Music Therapist and Registered Yoga Teacher with more than a decade of experience in meditation and yoga. Her work centers on supporting self-care, healing, and self-discovery, drawing on practices that integrate the mind and body.
Please note the galleries can be cool—bring a layer for comfort.

Cameron Art Museum
09:00 AM - 09:50 AM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org