Friday, November 20

11AM and 2PM

Member Preview Tours: Patrick Dougherty: Pilgrimage

Free for Members, Registration requested

Cameron Art Museum welcomes its members to preview Patrick Dougherty: Pilgrimage. Pilgrimage is dedicated to the acclaimed environmental sculptor. Best known for his immersive, building-sized stickworks, Dougherty has transformed landscapes around the world for over four decades. This landmark exhibition offers a more intimate—yet no less monumental—view of his career.

At its center are eight sculptural works that showcase Dougherty’s material ingenuity on a gallery scale: vessels, masks, and wall-mounted forms that remain superhuman in size yet deeply approachable. But the heart of Pilgrimage lies in its tribute to the collaborative spirit that underpins each of Patrick’s ephemeral installations.

On view for the first time, a monumental wall case will display nearly 250 pairs of Patrick’s work gloves—one for each major project. Frayed, worn, and signed by hundreds of volunteers and community members, they are relics of shared labor and creative devotion. Accompanied by drawings, personal artifacts, cherished sticks, and large-scale photographs, the gloves form a powerful material record of a practice built on generosity, transformation, and place. Pilgrimage tells a deeply human story about art, nature, and the connections forged between them.