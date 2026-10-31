Medicare Information Session (Kure Beach Community Center Committee)

The Kure Beach Community Center Committee hosts a Medicare information session presented with the NC Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). Free and open to the public; no RSVP needed. At Kure Beach Community Center in Kure Beach. Cost: Free.

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/medicare-information-session-kure-beach-community-center-com-2026-11-05/

More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events: whatsupcb.com More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/medicare-information-session-kure-beach-community-center-com-2026-11-05/