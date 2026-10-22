Mary’s Art Explorers with Airlie Gardens: Ducks!

Thursday, November 12th

10-11AM

Mary's Art Explorers

Join us for a special Mary’s Art Explorers with Airlie Gardens, on Thursday, November 12th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Reception Hall. We’ll be reading The Duck Who Didn't Like Water by Steve Small. After, guests will view the new With a Southern Accent exhibition. Participants will also create a duck inspired craft followed by a bird walk to the pond to see if we can spot any waterfowl!

It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art-making, and museum exploration program.

This story time session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes admission to the museum for the whole day, so you and your little ones can continue exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!

Adult CAM Members: free, Adult non-members: $5

Children: $5 each

Children under 2: free

*EBT Card Holders FREE