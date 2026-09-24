Mary’s Art Explorers: The Not So Scary Scarecrow

Thursday, October 22 | 10:00–11:00 AM

Reception Hall

Join us for Mary’s Art Explorers as we read The Not So Scary Scarecrow by Mamie Tauk. After story time, young artists will create their own scarecrow puppets using paper bags!

Mary’s Art Explorers is designed for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, but big brothers and sisters are welcome to join in the fun and create art with us. Registration includes full-day admission to CAM, so families can keep exploring the museum after the program.

Space is limited. Preregister to guarantee your spot!