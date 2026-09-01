Mary’s Art Explorers: Little People, Big Dreams: Andy Warhol

Discover the colorful world of Andy Warhol at Mary’s Art Explorers! We’ll read Little People, Big Dreams: Andy Warhol by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, then create Warhol-inspired collages using magazine images. After art-making, families will explore CAM’s interactive Silver Clouds exhibition.

This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes admission to the museum all day, so you and your little ones can continue exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!