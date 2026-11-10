Mary's Art Explorers: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Join us for Mary’s Art Explorers on Thursday, December 17th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Reception Hall. We’ll be reading How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Suess and enjoy hot cocoa. After, participants will create their own ornaments!

Thursday, December 17

10-11AM

Mary's Art Explorers

Reception Hall

Adult CAM Members: free, Adult non-members: $5

Children: $5 each

Children under 2: free

*EBT Card Holders FREE

Art Explorers is geared towards infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, but big brothers and sisters are welcome to join and create art with us. Your registration includes admission to the museum for the whole day. Space is limited so preregister to guarantee your spot!

It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art making, and museum exploration program.