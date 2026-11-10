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Mary's Art Explorers: Author/ Illustrator Jane Smith - Chloe Zoe Picture Book

Mary's Art Explorers: Author/ Illustrator Jane Smith - Chloe Zoe Picture Book

Special Guest: Author/ Illustrator Jane Smith - Chloe Zoe Picture Book

About The Book: After visiting Santa and sharing her wish list, Chloe Zoe can’t wait for Christmas morning. But when she realizes her family didn’t also share their wish lists with Santa, Chloe Zoe worries he won’t know what presents to bring them. So she decides to be Santa for her family until she realizes shopping for presents is trickier than she thought. Can Chloe Zoe become an elf instead? And make holiday magic out of just her imagination and a closet full of art supplies?!

About the Activity: Color your own Chloe Zoe page!

Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org