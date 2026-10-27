Mark Gansor Art Opening at Legacy
Mark Gansor Art Opening at Legacy
Together, Historic Wilmington Foundation and Legacy Architectural Salvage are thrilled to announce that Mark Gansor, Legacy's Artist in Residence, will present his newest work with an Opening Reception on Saturday, November 28 from 10am- 2pm.
Legacy Architectural Salvage
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
Artist Group Info
Mark Gansor
hendry@historicwilmington.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org