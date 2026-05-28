Magician Bryan Saint

Multi-award-winning entertainer Bryan Saint will be performing his brand-new magic show.

A social hour, with complimentary beer and wine, from 6 to 7pm

Bryan's hour-plus performance will begin at 7pm

If you're not already familiar with this incredible performer, go to his website ( www.BryanSaint.com ) and/or watch his shameless self-promotion youtube video ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJrNCNcQP8E ).

