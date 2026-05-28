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Magician Bryan Saint

Magician Bryan Saint

Multi-award-winning entertainer Bryan Saint will be performing his brand-new magic show.

A social hour, with complimentary beer and wine, from 6 to 7pm
Bryan's hour-plus performance will begin at 7pm
If you're not already familiar with this incredible performer, go to his website ( www.BryanSaint.com ) and/or watch his shameless self-promotion youtube video ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJrNCNcQP8E ).

Saint Mark Activity Center
$40 to $75
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Knights of Columbus, St. Mark Council
grandknight@kofc12017.org
www.kofc12017.org

Artist Group Info

Bryan Saint
www.bryansaint.com
Saint Mark Activity Center
1013 Eastwood Rd
Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
9104705490
tickets@kofc12017.org
www.kofc12017.org