Magician Bryan Saint
Magician Bryan Saint
Multi-award-winning entertainer Bryan Saint will be performing his brand-new magic show.
A social hour, with complimentary beer and wine, from 6 to 7pm
Bryan's hour-plus performance will begin at 7pm
If you're not already familiar with this incredible performer, go to his website ( www.BryanSaint.com ) and/or watch his shameless self-promotion youtube video ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJrNCNcQP8E ).
Saint Mark Activity Center
$40 to $75
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Knights of Columbus, St. Mark Council
grandknight@kofc12017.org
Artist Group Info
Bryan Saint
Saint Mark Activity Center
1013 Eastwood RdWilmington, North Carolina 28405
9104705490
tickets@kofc12017.org