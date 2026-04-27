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Mad Science: Fire and Ice

Mad Science: Fire and Ice

Mad Science: Fire and Ice is a thrilling, interactive science show that explores the extremes of temperature through exciting experiments, dazzling demonstrations, and audience participation. With fiery reactions, icy surprises, and plenty of “wow” moments, this high-energy performance makes science fun, memorable, and cool for all ages.

Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1859

Artist Group Info

UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Presents
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1645&amp;r=228a17ecd4e54a2fb842f65e40ad42e3