Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — Saturday
Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — Saturday
Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo on Saturday, November 13, 2027, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 US-74, Lumberton, NC 28358. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. General admission is 10 am–3:30 pm Eastern. At the door, general admission is $15 and VIP is $20; see the official event page for VIP entry details and advance tickets. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Please leave personal pets at home.
Southeastern Agricultural Center
Door: GA $15; VIP $20; ages 7–12 $5 with paid adult; 6 and under free.
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 13 Nov 2027
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
Southeastern Agricultural Center
1027 US-74Lumberton, North Carolina 28358