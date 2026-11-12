© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — Saturday

Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — Saturday

Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 US-74, Lumberton, NC 28358. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. General admission is 10 am–3:30 pm Eastern. At the door, general admission is $15 and VIP is $20; see the official event page for VIP entry details and advance tickets. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Please leave personal pets at home.

Southeastern Agricultural Center
Door: GA $15; VIP $20; ages 7–12 $5 with paid adult; 6 and under free.
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Show Me Reptile Show
https://showmereptileshow.com/
Southeastern Agricultural Center
1027 US-74
Lumberton, North Carolina 28358