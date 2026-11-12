Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — Saturday

Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Lumberton Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 US-74, Lumberton, NC 28358. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. General admission is 10 am–3:30 pm Eastern. At the door, general admission is $15 and VIP is $20; see the official event page for VIP entry details and advance tickets. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Please leave personal pets at home.