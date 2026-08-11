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Long Story... short: A study of the written word.

Long Story... short: A study of the written word.

5pm Doors. 6pm Start. Free admission, please RSVP for ticket.
Long Story... short: A study of the written word.
An oratory listening room produced by Pen & Storyteller & Ink. inc.
Hosted by: John Jeremiah Sullivan & William Mellon
Readers, Contributors & Collaborators: Kaylie Saidin, Dylan Patterson, Hill Taylor and special guests.

Yacht Club
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
Yacht Club
127 Princess St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107635252
wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
yachtclubilm.com