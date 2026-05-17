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LiveLung Wilmington Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

LiveLung Wilmington Chapter: Lung Cancer Education & Support Meeting

The LiveLung Wilmington Chapter brings together people impacted by lung cancer—patients, survivors, care partners, and loved ones—for education, connection, and support.

We meet in person on the 1st Thursday of each month at 12:30 pm at:

Hampton Inn – Medical Park
2320 S. 17th Street
Wilmington, NC 28401

Each meeting features expert speakers sharing the latest information about lung cancer, along with time to connect with others who understand the journey.

This Month’s Topic: "Beyond Scans: A New Way to Monitor Lung Cancer]"
Guest Speaker: Crystal Hoberg, MSN, APRN, FNP-C

A free lunch is provided, so please register and place your lunch order at least 24 hours in advance.
Register here:

https://forms.zohopublic.com/lynnlive1/form/WilmingtonMeetingRegistration/formperma/LCTmHs3w8bQwSEtdJenknE4JPXa_ZinT1cUWmVLhAdw

Everyone impacted by lung cancer is welcome.
Education. Community. Empowerment.

Hampton Inn Medical Park
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

LiveLung
910-616-7100
emily@livelung.org
https://www.livelung.org/meetings-1/wilmington
Hampton Inn Medical Park
2320 S. 17th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-661-7100
emily@livelung.org
https://www.livelung.org/meetings-1/wilmington