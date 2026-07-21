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Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Paige Bacon

Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Paige Bacon

Spend your Sunday soaking up live music, great food, and your favorite craft brews at Flytrap Brewing!

Join us Sunday, July 26 from 3–6 PM as Paige Bacon fills the taproom with her beautiful vocals, performing covers you know and love with her own unique twist. Come hungry, too—Birrieria La Rosita will be serving up tacos, quesadillas, loaded nachos, burritos, and more from 3–6 PM.

Grab a pint, kick back, and make the most of your Sunday with us!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina