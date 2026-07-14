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Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Delia Stanley

Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Delia Stanley

Join us for Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing- this week we have local powerhouse Delia Stanley from 3–6 PM! Bringing a mix of high-energy rock, pop, and original songs, Delia always puts on a great performance.

Come hungry, too—Fusion Fries will be serving up their fresh-cut, loaded fry creations from 3–6 PM. The only thing better than a basket of fries? Pairing them with your favorite Flytrap pint.

Grab your friends and spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon with solid tunes, yummy food, and plenty of tasty brews!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina