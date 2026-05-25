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Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing - Local Chaper Duo

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing - Local Chaper Duo

Local Chapter is a collaborative acoustic project featuring longtime North Carolina songwriters Paul Edelman and Brad Heller. Armed with a large catalog of original material, the duo focuses on songs that chronicle the American experience. Make your way to your neighborhood brewery for a laid back Sunday afteroon of chill vibes, crisp craft brews, and tasty food from our friend's at Kimchi Taco (3-6). Cheers!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina