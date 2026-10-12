Lee Bains and John Jeremiah Sullivan at the Fuzzy Needle
Lee Bains and John Jeremiah Sullivan at the Fuzzy Needle
Southern poet, musician and Alabama native Lee Bains will read and perform works from his new collection “Work Lunch” at Wilmington’s Fuzzy Needle Records and Books this Friday, October 16th, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Wilmington author John Jeremiah Sullivan will moderate. BYOB
The Fuzzy Needle
$15
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Fuzzy Needle Books & Records
910-538-6367
tim@thefuzzyneedle.com
Artist Group Info
Lee Bains
sarah@midnightmango.co.uk
The Fuzzy Needle
716 S. 17th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 663-1655
tim@thefuzzyneedle.com