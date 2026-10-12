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Lee Bains and John Jeremiah Sullivan at the Fuzzy Needle

Lee Bains and John Jeremiah Sullivan at the Fuzzy Needle

Southern poet, musician and Alabama native Lee Bains will read and perform works from his new collection “Work Lunch” at Wilmington’s Fuzzy Needle Records and Books this Friday, October 16th, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Wilmington author John Jeremiah Sullivan will moderate. BYOB

The Fuzzy Needle
$15
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Fuzzy Needle Books & Records
910-538-6367
tim@thefuzzyneedle.com
https://www.thefuzzyneedle.com/contact

Artist Group Info

Lee Bains
sarah@midnightmango.co.uk
https://www.thegloryfires.com/
The Fuzzy Needle
716 S. 17th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 663-1655
tim@thefuzzyneedle.com
https://www.thefuzzyneedle.com/