La Vie En Rose': A Celebration Of Rose' Wines - Fermental

IT'S NATIONAL ROSE' DAY!

As the warm weather settles in for the season, Fermental invites you to celebrate summer with a selection of rose' wine, cider, cocktails, and more. It's ROSE' ALL DAY!

SATURDAY JUNE 13TH 11AM-11PM

An unrivaled option for the coastal temperatures this time of year, Rose' invigorates the palate and quenches the taste buds in a refreshing display of fruits and finishes that few other drinks can parallel. Rose' holds a rich, worldly history in alcohol production and consumption; seeing a recent rise in popularity among the contemporary American drinking culture.

This event features a limited list of wines from Maison Mirabeau alongside a few Fermental favorites and a special rose'-inspired gin cocktail.

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Rose' [Roe-Say]

Rosés can be produced in a variety of ways with the most common method being an early pressing of red grape varieties after a very short period, usually 12–24 hours, of skin-contact (maceration). In ancient wine making days, red wine grapes were pressed soon after harvest, with very little maceration time, creating juice that was only slightly pigmented, lighter in body, as well as color. These Rose's were the wines of our ancestors. The deep, rich tannins and color found in modern red wines weren't common until the Middle Ages after the introduction of Claret wines from France. Rose' wines maintain the intricacies of their red grape varietals, carrying forward bright fruit undertones, such as nuances of strawberries and other red fruit: a perfect pairing for the summer months.

To celebrate the wonder of Rose' Fermental welcomes you to a day dedicated to these historic and refreshing libations.

A delicate dive into seasonal splendor.

Food Truck: Fitz's Biscuits 5pm

Live Music: The Dan Davis Group - Jazz Trio 7pm

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking. 910-821-0362