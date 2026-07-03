Kiwanis Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament
Kiwanis Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament
The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington
Charity Cornhole Tournament
Saturday, August 8th, 2026
American Legion Post 10 – 702 Pine Grove Dr.
Two-Person Team Entry $80
Includes one two-person team entry & BBQ meal for 2.
Non-playing attendee $15 - Includes a BBQ meal.
EVENT DETAILS:
This event is designed to have fun, generate community awareness for our mission, and raise funds for local Kiwanis programs including scholarships and support for the Boys & Girls Club.
Registration starts at 11:00 am, bags fly at 12:30 noon.
Two divisions: Completive and Social. Cash prizes for the competitive division - 1st, 2nd & 3rd. Fun prizes for Social players.
A 50/50 drawing will also be available. Drawing at 1:00 pm. Must be present to win.
American Legion Post 10
$80 two person team
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kiwanis Club of Wilmington, NC
9107919092
drsteve@snet.net
Artist Group Info
drsteve@snet.net
American Legion Post 10
702 Pine Grove Dr.Wilmington, North Carolina