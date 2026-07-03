© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kiwanis Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament

Kiwanis Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington
Charity Cornhole Tournament
Saturday, August 8th, 2026
American Legion Post 10 – 702 Pine Grove Dr.

Two-Person Team Entry $80
Includes one two-person team entry & BBQ meal for 2.
Non-playing attendee $15 - Includes a BBQ meal.

EVENT DETAILS:
This event is designed to have fun, generate community awareness for our mission, and raise funds for local Kiwanis programs including scholarships and support for the Boys & Girls Club.

Registration starts at 11:00 am, bags fly at 12:30 noon.
Two divisions: Completive and Social. Cash prizes for the competitive division - 1st, 2nd & 3rd. Fun prizes for Social players.

A 50/50 drawing will also be available. Drawing at 1:00 pm. Must be present to win.

American Legion Post 10
$80 two person team
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kiwanis Club of Wilmington, NC
9107919092
drsteve@snet.net
http://www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org

Artist Group Info

drsteve@snet.net
American Legion Post 10
702 Pine Grove Dr.
Wilmington, North Carolina