Kiwanis Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament

The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington

Charity Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, August 8th, 2026

American Legion Post 10 – 702 Pine Grove Dr.

Two-Person Team Entry $80

Includes one two-person team entry & BBQ meal for 2.

Non-playing attendee $15 - Includes a BBQ meal.

EVENT DETAILS:

This event is designed to have fun, generate community awareness for our mission, and raise funds for local Kiwanis programs including scholarships and support for the Boys & Girls Club.

Registration starts at 11:00 am, bags fly at 12:30 noon.

Two divisions: Completive and Social. Cash prizes for the competitive division - 1st, 2nd & 3rd. Fun prizes for Social players.

A 50/50 drawing will also be available. Drawing at 1:00 pm. Must be present to win.