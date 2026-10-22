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Kids@CAM: Native American Heritage Day

Kids@CAM: Native American Heritage Day

Kids@CAM: Native American Heritage Day

Saturday, November 21
10 AM-12 PM
Reception Hall

Celebrate Native American Heritage Day with this special Kids@CAM! The whole family is invited to join us for a day of Native Cherokee art making with guest artist Beth Anderson.

Kids@CAM is an event for everyone, parents included! We will have activities for different ages and a family-friendly tour of the exhibition From Mountains to Sea at 11:30 AM. Join us for the art activities, the tour, or both!

About the artist:

Beth Anderson is a contemporary visual artist splitting her time between Upstate NY and North Carolina. A Cherokee Nation citizen, her work is influenced by culture, love of materials and handmade objects, as well as her relationship with nature. She works in small metals, illustration, glass, beadwork, and basketry.

Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org