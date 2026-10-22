Kids@CAM: Native American Heritage Day

Saturday, November 21

10 AM-12 PM

Reception Hall

Celebrate Native American Heritage Day with this special Kids@CAM! The whole family is invited to join us for a day of Native Cherokee art making with guest artist Beth Anderson.

Kids@CAM is an event for everyone, parents included! We will have activities for different ages and a family-friendly tour of the exhibition From Mountains to Sea at 11:30 AM. Join us for the art activities, the tour, or both!

About the artist:

Beth Anderson is a contemporary visual artist splitting her time between Upstate NY and North Carolina. A Cherokee Nation citizen, her work is influenced by culture, love of materials and handmade objects, as well as her relationship with nature. She works in small metals, illustration, glass, beadwork, and basketry.